American Association of University Women Used Book Sale
American Association of University Women Used Book Sale
We accept books in good condition for every age. We resell them at very reasonable prices, with the income helping to provide scholarships for local women. BCC and Monmouth U students are recipients. Our website aauw-nj-nmcb.org offers more information.
Old First Church
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM, every day through Jun 26, 2027.
Event Supported By
AAUW
7322394134
irene.gibson@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
irene.gibson@gmail.com
Old First Church
69 Kings HwyMiddletown Township, New Jersey 07748
732-275-2237