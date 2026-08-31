© 2026 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

American Association of University Women Used Book Sale

American Association of University Women Used Book Sale

We accept books in good condition for every age. We resell them at very reasonable prices, with the income helping to provide scholarships for local women. BCC and Monmouth U students are recipients. Our website aauw-nj-nmcb.org offers more information.

Old First Church
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM, every day through Jun 26, 2027.

Event Supported By

AAUW
7322394134
irene.gibson@gmail.com
aauw-nj-nmcb.org

Artist Group Info

irene.gibson@gmail.com
Old First Church
69 Kings Hwy
Middletown Township, New Jersey 07748
732-275-2237
www.aauw-nj-nmcb.org