“A Big Band Holiday to Remember - A Mary's Place by The Sea Fundraising Event” with Remember Jones, a 17-piece big band and special guests!

Mary's Place by the Sea presents “A Big Band Holiday to Remember - A Mary's Place by The Sea Fundraising Event with Remember Jones + 17-piece Big Band and Special Guests!” at The Stone Pony on Friday, Dec. 11, 2026. Proceeds support Mary's Place by the Sea's free retreats and integrative wellness services for women with cancer.

Soul/pop bandleader Remember Jones will host, curate, and star as he leads a classic 17-piece Big Band, including 13 horns and many guests on The Stone Pony stage! His high-energy, theatrical sound has made him a fixture of the Asbury Park music scene and beyond. Special guests are to be announced. The evening also features a gift basket raffle.

