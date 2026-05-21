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Stream: 90.5 The Night

9th Annual Car and Truck Show

9th Annual Car and Truck Show

9th Annual Car and Truck Show
Free to Attend
10:00 am-3:00 pm
9:00am registration $15 day of event ($12 pre-register)

Musical Performances by:
The Black Ties
The Nocturnes Big Band with
Christine Kephart

Tony Blaszka - Elvis Impersonator
Peter Guariano - DJ

FOOD*DOOR PRIZES*TROPHIES*50/50*GOODY BAGS*BASKET RAFFLES
FOR MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT TOMMY @732.804.3052 XGMAN94@OPTONLINE.NET

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
732-363-0732
popchurch@optonline.net
https://princeofpeacehowellnj.org/

Artist Group Info

popchurch@optonline.net
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
434 Aldrich Rd.
Howell, New Jersey 07731
732-363-0732
popchurch@optonline.net
https://princeofpeacehowellnj.org/