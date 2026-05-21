9th Annual Car and Truck Show
9th Annual Car and Truck Show
9th Annual Car and Truck Show
Free to Attend
10:00 am-3:00 pm
9:00am registration $15 day of event ($12 pre-register)
Musical Performances by:
The Black Ties
The Nocturnes Big Band with
Christine Kephart
Tony Blaszka - Elvis Impersonator
Peter Guariano - DJ
FOOD*DOOR PRIZES*TROPHIES*50/50*GOODY BAGS*BASKET RAFFLES
FOR MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT TOMMY @732.804.3052 XGMAN94@OPTONLINE.NET
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
732-363-0732
popchurch@optonline.net
Artist Group Info
popchurch@optonline.net
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
434 Aldrich Rd.Howell, New Jersey 07731
732-363-0732
popchurch@optonline.net