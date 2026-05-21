9th Annual Car and Truck Show

Free to Attend

10:00 am-3:00 pm

9:00am registration $15 day of event ($12 pre-register)

Musical Performances by:

The Black Ties

The Nocturnes Big Band with

Christine Kephart

Tony Blaszka - Elvis Impersonator

Peter Guariano - DJ

FOOD*DOOR PRIZES*TROPHIES*50/50*GOODY BAGS*BASKET RAFFLES

FOR MORE INFORMATION

CONTACT TOMMY @732.804.3052 XGMAN94@OPTONLINE.NET