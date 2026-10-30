Richard O'Brien's 'The Rocky Horror Show': Tiny Desk Concert

If you happened to be in the NoMa area of Washington, D.C., on the right evening in October, you may have seen some interesting characters entering the NPR offices: people dressed in fishnets and corsets, perhaps a few maid costumes; maybe a '50s-style greaser or a bespectacled super-nerd. When you welcome the Broadway revival of Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show, it's only fitting to fill the audience with Frank-N-Furters, Magentas, Eddies, Riff Raffs, Brads, Janets, and various other creatures of the night.

For over 50 years, The Rocky Horror Show (and its film adaptation, The Rocky Horror Picture Show), with its catchy songs and off-kilter camp storytelling, has provided both passionate fans and the uninitiated with a space to find community, to be seen, and to feel free. To match the spirit of the show, we transformed the Tiny Desk into our own version of the Frankenstein Place.

Our strange journey into Rocky Horror begins with "Science Fiction Double Feature," as Anania's effervescent vocals welcome us to the sci-fi B-movie world. "Over at the Frankenstein Place" features Lorna Courtney and Kevin McHale perfectly inhabiting the naive sweetness of young lovers Brad and Janet, while Andres Quintero's vocal timbre provides a harbinger of what thrills await the pair. The electric, '50s-tinged rocker "Hot Patootie" is performed to thrilling effect by George Salazar, punctuated by Lynn Ligammari's grooving saxophone. Jake Shears' performance of Frank-N-Furter's ballad "I'm Going Home" is captivating and heartbreaking.

I confess one of my not-so-secret goals for this show was to see an audience full of NPR staff and guests jumping to the left, stepping to the right … you know the rest. After all, what would a Rocky Horror Tiny Desk be without a performance of the show's most fun and infectious tune? Lucky for us, we'll never know. So limber up, put your hands on your hips, knees tight, and join the in-room audience in doing "The Time Warp."

SET LIST

"Science Fiction Double Feature"

"Over at the Frankenstein Place"

"Hot Patootie"

"I'm Going Home"

"The Time Warp"

MUSICIANS

Lorna Courtney: vocals

Kevin McHale: vocals

George Salazar: vocals

Jake Shears: vocals

Anania: vocals

Andres Quintero: vocals

Jane Cardona: keys, music director

Nate Brown: guitar

Winston Roye: bass

Lynn Ligammari: saxophone

Shannon Ford: drums

Jimin Moon: background vocals

Renée Albulario: background vocals

Boy Radio: background vocals

Preston Perez: background vocals

Star Quezon: background vocals

Larkin Reilly: background vocals

Paul Soileau: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Mitra I. Arthur

Director/Editor: Maia Stern

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Creative Director: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Alanté Serene

Audio Engineer: Valentina Rodríguez Sánchez

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez

Animator: Jackie Lay

Copy Editor: Daoud Tyler-Ameen

Tiny Desk Team: Dora Levite, Dhanika Pineda

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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