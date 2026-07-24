Middletown Influencer Charged With Shoplifting at Route 35 ShopRite

An Instagram beauty influencer who lives in Middletown was arrested and charged with shoplifting from the Middletown ShopRite.

Jeana DiCarlo, 35, of Middletown, was arrested June 5 at the Rt. 35 grocery store and charged with shoplifting, according to Middletown Police. She was processed and released.

This is not the first time DiCarlo is accused of shoplifting. According to police body camera footage, ShopRite employees told responding officers on June 5 they caught her trying to shoplift from the grocery store a week earlier, on May 31.

And, New Jersey court records show DiCarlo was arrested and criminally charged with shoplifting from the Middletown Target on July 19, 2023. Court records show DiCarlo pleaded guilty for her 2023 shoplifting charge, and paid a $257 fine.