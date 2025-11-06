Search Intensifies for Missing College of Charleston Student Owen Kenney

Police in Charleston, South Carolina have released new information about a 19-year-old Red Bank Catholic High School graduate who went missing on Halloween. Owen Kenney, a student at the College of Charleston, was walking alone onto the Ravenel Bridge pedestrian walkway shortly after 3 a.m. on Oct. 31, police said. His cellphone’s last recorded location was also on the that bridge around the same time.

The Charleston Police Department has deployed multiple resources in the search for Kenney, police said, including the Underwater Team, Harbor Patrol, K9 units, and drones. A prayer service for Kenney was held at the College of Charleston last night. In a statement police said detectives remain in regular communication with Kenney’s parents and they thank the countless people who have been looking for Owen and sharing his photos on social media.