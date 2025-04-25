The best new albums out April 25

It's Friday, which means if you forgot to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 yesterday, you're going to need to console yourself. Luckily, we've got plenty of new music available immediately that will cost you far less than $450.

NPR Music's Stephen Thompson welcomed Ayana Contreras of Denver public radio stations KUVO Jazz and The Drop to our New Music Friday podcast to discuss the latest from rising R&B star Coco Jones, revered saxophonist David Murray and much more.

Listen to the episode or stream our recommended albums below.

The Starting 5

Will Pippin / Lex Records / Lex Records Fly Anakin.

Stephen and Ayana give you the backstory and best songs on the following albums:

💿 Coco Jones, Why Not More

Recommended If You Like: Victoria Monét, Ashanti

💿 Samia, Bloodless

RIYL: boygenius, Japanese Breakfast

💿 Emma-Jean Thackray, Weirdo

RIYL: Meshell Ndegeocello, Parliament-Funkadelic

💿 David Murray Quartet, Birdly Serenade

RIYL: Eric Dolphy, Ben Webster

💿 Fly Anakin, (The) Forever Dream

RIYL: OutKast, Goodie Mob

The Lightning Round

Aaron Parsons Photography / Polydor / Polydor Self Esteem.

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

💿 Self Esteem, A Complicated Woman

💿 Ledisi, The Crown

💿 Beach Bunny, Tunnel Vision

💿 Silas Short, LUSHLAND

💿 BRONCHO, Natural Pleasure

The Long List

Caity Krone / Dead Oceans / Dead Oceans Jensen McRae

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Rock/Alt/Indie

Jensen McRae, I Don't Know How But They Found Me!

Bells Larsen, Blurring Time

Ida, Will You Find Me (25th Anniversary Edition)

Deerhoof, Noble and Godlike in Ruin

Goose, Everything Must Go

Maria Somerville, Luster

Mobley, We Do Not Fear Ruins

The Moonlandingz, No Rocket Re quired

quired Uwade, Florilegium

Viagra Boys, viagr aboys

Wishy, Planet Popstar EP

EP Cloth, Pink Silence

Jo Schornikow, Quiet Excerpts EP

EP The Golden Dregs, Godspeed

Fib, Heavy Lifting

Rialto, Neon & Ghost Signs

Stereophonics, Make 'em Laugh, Make 'em Cry, Make 'em Wait

Sunflower Bean, Mortal Primetime

Tennis, Face Down In The Garden

Electronic/Out There

William Tyler, Time Indefinite

Salami Rose Joe Louis, Lorings

JakoJako, Tết 41

Nazar, Demilitarize

BIG WETT, RISK IT

Eliana Glass, E

Gloorp, Gloorp 'Em Up

Light-Space Modulator, The Rising Wave

Lila Tirando a Violeta, Dream Of Snakes

Natural Information Society & Bitchin' Bajas, Totality

Stimming, Friedrich

Rebekka Karijord, The Bell Tower

Somne, New Energy

Amanda Mur, Neu Om

Global

Cazzu, Latinaje

-M-, Fatoumata Diawara, Toumani & Balla Diabaté, Lamomali Totem

Femi Kuti, Journey Through life

Satomimagae, Taba

DJ Dadaman & Moscow Dollar, Kagaza

Natalia Lafourcade, Cancionera

I-Octane, God & I

Country/Folk/Americana

Willie Nelson, Oh What A Beautiful World

Southern Avenue, Family

Tucker Wetmore, What Not To

Joan Osborne, Dylanology

Mairi Morrison & Alasdair Roberts, Remembered in Exile: Songs and Ballads from Nova Scotia

Samantha Fish, Paper Doll

Olive Klug, Lost Dog



Rap/Hip-Hop

Niontay, Fada<3of$

Kai Ca$h, CASH RULES

MoneySign Suede, Mi Familia Por Vida

Classical

Thomas Newman, Of Mice and Men: Music from the Original Ballet

Yo-Yo Ma, Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos

Eugene Ormandy, The RCA Victor Recordings 1935-42

Jazz

Jeff Goldblum, Still Blooming

Luke Stewart, Silt Remembrance Ensemble The Order

Cyrus Chestnut, Rhythm, Melody and Harmony

Pop

LU KALA, No Tears on this Ride

d4vd, WITHERED

Litany, Sadgirl

Sting, Sting 3.0 Live

Gigi Perez, At the Beach, In Every Life

WesGhost, Am I Dreaming?

Credits

Host: Stephen Thompson

Guest: Ayana Contreras, KUVO Jazz & The Drop

Producer: Simon Rentner

Editor: Otis Hart

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Vice President, Music and Visuals: Keith Jenkins

