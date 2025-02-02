Photos: See all the red carpet looks from the 67th Grammy Awards

Celebrating its 67th year, the 2025 Grammy Awards are here! Music's biggest stars will be celebrating at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, where Trevor Noah will be hosting for his fifth consecutive year.

This year, the Grammys are partnering up with MusiCares to raise funds to support wildfire relief efforts and aid music professionals impacted by the wildfires in Los Angeles.

Here are some of tonight's most memorable red-carpet looks:

Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP / Invision/AP Chappell Roan

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Getty Images for The Recording Academy Doechii

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Charli xcx

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Alicia Keys

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Taylor Swift

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Getty Images for The Recording Academy Shaboozey

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Olivia Rodrigo

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Jaden Smith

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Getty Images for The Recording Academy Cardi B

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Gracie Abrams

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Getty Images for The Recording Academy Kali Uchis

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Getty Images for The Recording Academy Lady Gaga

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Getty Images for The Recording Academy Shakira

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Victoria Monét

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Getty Images for The Recording Academy Billie Eilish

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Miley Cyrus

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Getty Images for The Recording Academy Coco Jones

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Peso Pluma

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Avery Wilson

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Janelle Monáe

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Getty Images for The Recording Academy Troye Sivan

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Shenseea

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Cynthia Erivo

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Brittany Howard

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Benson Boone

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Getty Images for The Recording Academy Tems

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Getty Images for The Recording Academy Cimafunk

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Getty Images for The Recording Academy Kelsea Ballerini

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Getty Images for The Recording Academy Trevor Noah

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images J Balvin