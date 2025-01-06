Ocean County Accepting Christmas Trees For Recycling

As the holiday decorations come down Ocean County officials are encouraging residents to recycle their Christmas trees. The Ocean County Parks and Recreation Department is accepting live trees to be recycled at its parks and golf courses.

Trees dropped off at the county's parks are ground up into mulch which is used by the county for landscaping, slope stabilization at Ocean County Natural Lands sites, and trail work throughout the Ocean County Park system.

The mulch also is made available to county residents at no charge for use at their homes.

Christmas trees can be dropped off at the county parks through Jan. 31 or can be taken to the county's recycling centers, which are open Mondays through Saturdays, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.



Ocean County Park donation sites: