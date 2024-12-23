In Memoriam 2024: The Musicians We Lost

It takes a village to make the music we love. There are the voices and instruments out front, of course, and a band clicking everything into place. But there are also the songwriters who pen memorable melodies and words, producers and sound engineers to make everything sound just right, and journalists, photographers and illustrators to tell their stories. The music that has soundtracked your greatest triumphs and soothed your deepest wounds come from a thousand different places and people — that's worth remembering.

What follows is a memorial to those music makers we lost in 2024, listed below in chronological order by the date they left us.

Chris Karrer

German guitarist and composer who co-founded the krautrock band Amon Düül

Jan. 20, 1947 — Jan. 2, 2024

Carl Grubbs

The Philly-born saxophonist became a mentor to the Baltimore jazz scene, where he composed "The Inner Harbor Suite"

July 27, 1944 — Jan. 5, 2024

Larry Collins

The energetic rockabilly guitarist was a member of The Collins Kids with his sister Lorrie

Oct. 4, 1944 — Jan. 5, 2024

Del Palmer

The English musician and sound engineer was a key collaborator with Kate Bush

Nov. 3, 1952 — Jan. 5, 2024

Iasos

The Greek-born American composer was a pioneer of new age music

Jan. 9, 1947 — Jan. 6, 2024

Phill Niblock

The avant-garde composer and filmmaker tapped into the void with drones and microtones

Oct. 2, 1933 — Jan. 8, 2024

Annie Nightingale

The first female DJ on BBC Radio 1 and The Old Grey Whistle Test championed new music across genres

April 1, 1940 — Jan. 11, 2024

Jo-El Sonnier

The Cajun singer and accordionist found chart success in country music

Oct. 2, 1946 — Jan. 13, 2024

Peter Schickele

With more than 100 works to his name — performed by the likes of the New York Philharmonic and Joan Baez — the composer was best known as musical parodist P.D.Q. Bach

July 17, 1935 — Jan. 16, 2024

Amelia Cuni

The Italian-born, Berlin-based musician studied dhrupad for 15 years to become a master of the North Indian classical vocal style

May 11, 1905 — Jan. 17, 2024

John "Juan" Mendez

Operating under the Silent Servant moniker, the Guatemalan-born DJ and electronic music producer helped to shape the L.A. techno scene

Aug. 14, 1977 — Jan. 18, 2024

Jose "Luis" Vasquez

Sole member of The Soft Moon, a vehicle for the L.A. songwriter to battle his demons and heal through moody post-punk

May 30, 1979 — Jan. 18, 2024

Mary Weiss

The singer exuded a tough yet tender image as leader of the 1960s girl group The Shangri-Las

Dec. 28, 1948 — Jan. 19, 2024

Marlena Shaw

The sultry nightclub singer's popular take on "California Soul" was sampled by Gang Starr and Quasimoto

Sept. 22, 1939 — Jan. 19, 2024

Neil Kulkarni

A music journalist whose sharp, provocative criticism graced Melody Maker, The Guardian and The Quietus

July 26, 1972 — Jan. 23, 2024

Frank Farian

German producer behind Boney M. and Milli Vanilli, whose success showed a penchant for flash disregard for decorum

July 18, 1941 — Jan. 23, 2024

Melanie

Woodstock festival performer who penned the chart-topping innuendo-filled roller skate song "Brand New Key"

Feb. 3, 1947 — Jan. 23, 2024

Shigeichi Negishi

After a colleague critiqued his singing, the Japanese engineer invented the karaoke machine

Nov. 29, 1923 — Jan. 26, 2024

Brian Griffin

British photographer whose portraits of Kate Bush and Iggy Pop — not to mention album covers for Depeche Mode and Echo and the Bunnymen — defined the 1980s

April 13, 1948 — Jan. 29, 2024

Chita Rivera

The singer and dancer lit up Broadway productions of West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie and Chicago

Jan. 23, 1933 — Jan. 30, 2024

Wayne Kramer

Guitarist whose revolutionary riffs in MC5 paved the way for punk and later inspired him to co-found Jail Guitar Doors USA, which provides instruments to inmates serving time

April 30, 1948 — Feb. 2, 2024

Wilhelmina Wiggins Fernandez

Soprano and star of the 1981 French thriller Diva

Jan. 5, 1949 — Feb. 2, 2024

Aston Barrett

Bassist and bandleader of Bob Marley and the Wailers

Nov. 22, 1946 — Feb. 3, 2024

Toby Keith

To paraphrase the man himself, a Toby Keith song is the the best receptacle for barbecues, tailgates, fairs and festivals

July 8, 1961 — Feb. 5, 2024

Seiji Ozawa

Longtime Boston Symphony Orchestra conductor

Sept. 1, 1935 — Feb. 6, 2024

Mojo Nixon

An over-the-top psychobilly rocker who took silly shots at celebrity, but also offered pointed critiques of the establishment

Aug. 2, 1957 — Feb. 7, 2024

Damo Suzuki

When Can needed a new singer in 1970, the Japanese experimentalist's ecstatic vocalizations expanded the already-adventurous German band's universe

January 16, 1950 — Feb. 9, 2024

Dexter Romweber

The rockabilly and roots rock musician influenced generations of power duos, including The White Stripes, with his band Flat Duo Jets

June 18, 1966 — Feb. 16, 2024

Peetah Morgan

Lead singer of reggae band Morgan Heritage

July 11, 1973 — Feb. 25, 2024

Eric Carmen

Frontman for the 1970s power-pop band Raspberries and solo star behind "All By Myself" and "Hungry Eyes"

Aug. 11, 1949 — March 2024

Lynn Fainchtein

Music supervisor for films that included Roma, plus Lee Daniels' Precious, The Butler and The United States vs. Billie Holiday

1963 — March 1, 2024

Jim Beard

Jazz-rock pianist who performed with Steely Dan, Wayne Shorter and Pat Metheny

Aug. 26, 1960 — March 2, 2024

Pete Rodriguez

The Bronx-born boogaloo pianist and bandleader's "I Like It Like That" has lived several lives, most recently as a sample on Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin's hit "I Like It"

April 16, 1934 — March 7, 2024

Steve Lawrence

The husband-and-wife vocal duo Steve & Eydie kept the Tiny Pan Alley tradition alive well into rock and roll's awakening

July 8, 1935 — March 7, 2024

Blake Harrison

Noise-maker for the grindcore band Pig Destroyer and effusive hypeman for all things loud, heavy and fast

Dec. 17, 1975 — March 9, 2024

Karl Wallinger

Welsh singer-songwriter who helped to define 1980s college radio in World Party and The Waterboys

Oct. 19, 1957 — March 10, 2024

Michael Knott

A brash and brilliant pioneer of the alternative Christian rock scene who challenged the faithful to examine their faults and hypocrisies

Dec. 22, 1962 — March 12, 2024

Aribert Reimann

German composer of emotionally devastating operas

March 4, 1936 — March 13, 2024

Angela McCluskey

Scottish-born, L.A.-based singer for the '90s band Wild Colonials

Feb. 28, 1960 — March 14, 2024

Byron Janis

Singular American concert pianist who specialized in Chopin

March 24, 1928 — March 14, 2024

Sandra Crouch

Gospel music singer and twin sister to Andraé Crouch

July 1, 1942 — March 17, 2024

Cola Boyy

Born with spina bifida, Matthew Urango used his disco-influenced indie-pop music to advocate for people with disabilities

Feb. 14, 1990 — March 17, 2024

Greg Lee

Co-lead singer of the L.A. ska band Hepcat

Nov. 3, 1970 — March 19, 2024

Maurizio Pollini

Towering, intellectually rigorous, classical pianist

January 5, 1942 — March 23, 2024

Peter Eotvos

Leading Hungarian modernist composer and conductor

January 2, 1944 — March 24, 2024

Chris Cross

Bassist for British new wave band Ultravox

July 14, 1952 — March 25, 2024

Marian Zazeela

Member of the 1960s experimental music collective Theatre of Eternal Music and lighting designer for the immersive "Dream House" installation co-created with her husband, the composer La Monte Young

April 15, 1940 — March 28, 2024

Casey Benjamin

Saxophonist and vocoder wizard in the Robert Glasper Experiment

Oct. 10, 1978 — March 30, 2024

John Sinclair

The poet's radical politics dovetailed with those of the Detroit rock band MC5, which he managed from 1966-1969

Oct. 2, 1941 — April 2, 2024

Albert "Tootie" Heath

An expressive drummer who brought finesse and forward pull to a sweeping expanse of modern jazz over more than seven decades

May 31, 1935 — April 3, 2024

Graem Naysmith

Guitarist for the English shoegaze band Pale Saints

Feb. 9, 1967 — April 4, 2024

Keith LeBlanc

The in-house drummer for early hip-hop labels Sugar Hill and Tommy Boy also appeared on Nine Inch Nails' Pretty Hate Machine

Nov. 1954 — April 4, 2024

Clarence "Frogman" Henry

New Orleans R&B singer and pianist whose signature croak can be heard on his song "Ain't Got No Home"

March 19, 1937 — April 7, 2024

Jon Card

German-born Canadian drummer for the punk bands D.O.A., SNFU and Subhumans

Dec. 11, 1960 — April 8, 2024

Muluken Melesse

Ethiopian singer whose songs from the 1970s and '80s were filled with love and longing for better times

May 15, 1951 — April 9, 2024

Rico Wade

This seminal figure in Atlanta hip-hop , who provided the Dungeon that produced OutKast, Goodie Mob and many other local players, helped lead a regional rap movement as a member of Organized Noize

Feb. 26, 1972 — April 13, 2024

Dicky Betts

As a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band , his blues, rock and country-influenced guitar style helped define Southern rock in the 1960s and '70s

Dec. 12, 1943 — April 18, 2024

Steve Kille

Bassist for the psychedelic rock band Dead Meadow

May 26, 1976 — April 18, 2024

Mandisa

The American Idol singer won a Grammy for her 2013 album Overcomer

Oct. 2, 1976 — April 18, 2024

Andrew Davis

British conductor and long-standing director of the Lyric Opera of Chicago

Feb. 2, 1944 — April 20, 2024

Michael Cuscuna

Record producer for the Arista, Freedom and Muse labels, who also curated archival box sets around the works of Thelonious Monk, Charlie Parker and Nat "King" Cole

Sept. 20, 1948 — April 20, 2024

Duane Eddy

With producer Lee Hazlewood, the unfussy-yet-idiosyncratic guitarist put the twang in early rock and roll

April 26, 1938 — April 30, 2024

Gary Floyd

Unapologetic frontman of the San Francisco queercore punk band the Dicks

Dec. 11, 1952 — April 30, 2024

Steve Albini

As the guitarist for Shellac and Big Black, he was abrasive and absurd ; as an engineer on thousands of records, he left an indelible mark on how we hear music

July 22, 1962 — May 7, 2024

John Barbata

Drummer for Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Jefferson Airplane and The Turtles, including on the latter's 1967 hit "Happy Together"

April 1, 1945 — May 8, 2024

Dennis Thompson

The drummer's thunderous swing drove the proto-punk chaos of MC5

Sept. 7, 1948 — May 9, 2024

David Sanborn

An alto saxophonist whose tone was as bright and steadfast as a lighthouse beacon during a career that spanned nearly 60 years

July 30, 1945 — May 12, 2024

Doug Ingle

Founding member of Iron Butterfly who sang and played organ on the band's hit song "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida"

Sept. 9, 1945 — May 24, 2024

Richard Sherman

With his late brother Robert, he wrote "It's A Small World" and scores for several Disney films , including Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

June 12, 1928 — May 25, 2024

Brad Raub

Bassist in metal bands Sumerlands and Eternal Champion

April 26, 1988 — May 29, 2024

Brother Marquis

A member of the rap group 2 Live Crew, which pioneered the Miami bass sound in the late '80s

April 2, 1967 — June 3, 2024

Chuck Roberts

The "voice of house music" gave the fervent sermon heard on Rhythm Controll's 1987 track "My House"

Birth date unknown — June 6, 2024

Françoise Hardy

France's It Girl of the 1960s was a striking presence on the "yé-yé" scene, yet her musical career outlasted many of her peers, spanning more than 30 studio albums

Jan. 17, 1944 — June 11, 2024

Arthur "Gaps" Hendrickson

Caribbean-born singer for the London-based ska band The Selecter

April 29, 1951 — June 11, 2024

Johnny Canales

The Mexican-born, South Texas-based TV host introduced many artists, including a teenage Selena Quintanilla, to a wider audience

Aug. 23, 1942 — June 12, 2024

Angela Bofill

New York R&B singer whose three-and-half octave range fueled "This Time I'll Be Sweeter" and "I Try"

May 2, 1954 — June 13, 2024

Jeremy Tepper

The music journalist championed the outskirts of country and Americana via SiriusXM

Nov. 18, 1963 — June 14, 2024

James Chance

The saxophonist's provocative performances and outlandish punk-funk music in the Contortions pioneered New York's no wave scene

April 20, 1953 — June 18, 2024

Seth "Shifty Shellshock" Binzer

Frontman for Crazy Town, whose "Butterfly" was the only rap-rock song to hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100

Aug. 23, 1974 — June 24, 2024

Rob Stone

One-time record label executive who co-founded Cornerstone Agency and The Fader, linking music media and marketing

July 12, 1968 — June 24, 2024

Kinky Friedman

The offbeat country singer and mystery novelist — and candidate for Texas governor in 2006 — who blurred the line between his persona and true identity

Nov. 1, 1944 — June 27, 2024

Peter Collins

Record producer with a diverse set of credits, ranging from Rush and Queensrÿche to Jewel and Indigo Girls

Jan. 14, 1951 — June 28, 2024

Patty Waters

The vocalist disappeared after making two hauntingly spare albums for ESP-Disk' in the 1960s, and was celebrated by the avant-garde community upon her return decades later

March 11, 1940 — June 29, 2024

Michael Corcoran

Austin-based music journalist who wrote scholarly books about the fringes of Texas music

Nov. 30, 1955 — July 1, 2024

Laurie Lindeen

The singer and guitarist's time in the Minneapolis indie rock scene inspired her beloved memoir , Petal Pusher: A Rock and Roll Cinderella Story

Sept. 28, 1961 — July 1, 2024

Joe Egan

Co-founder of Stealers Wheel and co-writer of the Scottish band's "Stuck in the Middle With You"

Oct. 18, 1946 — July 6, 2024

Jim Rotondi

The hard-bop musician brought a level-headed calm to the role of a trumpet hero

Aug. 28, 1962 — July 7, 2024

Jon Bonsall

Tenor in the country and gospel vocal quartet The Oak Ridge Boys

May 18, 1948 — July 9, 2024

Dave Loggins

The Nashville songwriter penned songs for Kenny Rogers and the Oak Ridge Boys, and had his own hit in "Please Come to Boston"

Nov. 10, 1947 — July 10, 2024

Homer "Skip" Jackson

WRTI host and founder of the Philadelphia Jazz Project who, above all, believed in telling stories

March 4, 1957 — July 13, 2024

Sarah Gibson

Rising pianist, composer and new music advocate

May 21, 1986 — July 14, 2024

Zac Crain

Editor at Dallas Observer and D Magazine

June 13, 1974 — July 16, 2024

Bernice Johnson Reagon

A civil rights activist who co-founded The Freedom Singers and later started the African American vocal ensemble Sweet Honey in the Rock

Oct. 4, 1942 — July 16, 2024

Eddie Rosenblatt

Long-running Geffen Records president who oversaw the label's Guns N' Roses and Nirvana years

Nov. 6, 1934 — July 16, 2024

Happy Traum

The Greenwich Village folk singer and guitarist worked with Bob Dylan, Levon Helm, Pete Seeger and Peter Tosh

May 9, 1938 — July 17, 2024

Pinche Peach

Co-vocalist (along with cousin Juan Brujo, who died just two months later) in L.A.-based Latin metal band Brujeria

Nov. 24, 1966 — July 17, 2024

Toumani Diabaté

When the Malian musician plucked the kora's 21 strings, the world fell in love

Aug. 10, 1965 — July 19, 2024

Jerry Miller

Lead guitarist for the late-'60s psychedelic three-guitar attack of Moby Grape

July 10, 1943 — July 21, 2024

Abdul "Duke" Fakir

The last surviving original member of The Four Tops

Dec. 26, 1935 — July 22, 2024

John Mayall

Through his band the Bluesbreakers, several guitarists flourished under the "godfather of the British blues," including Eric Clapton, Mick Taylor and Peter Green

Nov. 29, 1933 — July 22, 2024

Richard Crawford

Professor of musicology, preeminent scholar of American music and author of The American Musical Landscape

May 12, 1935 — July 23, 2024

Wolfgang Rihm

Strikingly original, and prolific, German composer

March 13, 1952 — July 27, 2024

Chino XL

The fire-starting Bronx-born rapper and actor who began his career in the duo Art of Origin in the early '90s once feuded with Tupac Shakur

April 8, 1974 — July 28, 2024

Martin Phillipps

In the New Zealand band The Chills, the songwriter crafted the ramshackle indie-rock sound that influenced the likes of R.E.M. and Pavement

July 2, 1963 — July 28, 2024

Shaun Martin

The Snarky Puppy singer and keyboardist was also the music director for gospel music titan Kirk Franklin

Aug. 23, 1978 — Aug. 3, 2024

Antônio Meneses

Beloved Brazilian cellist and member of the Beaux Arts Trio

Aug. 23, 1957 — Aug. 3, 2024

Maurice Williams

Williams' song "Stay," first recorded by his doo-wop group The Zodiacs in 1960, became a hit for The Four Seasons and The Hollies

April 26, 1938 — Aug. 6, 2024

Dave Sweetapple

J. Mascis called on this bassist for his stoner rock band Witch and vice versa for the power-pop band Sweet Apple

Nov. 8, 1965 — Aug. 8, 2024

Charles R. Cross

The Rocket editor and writer documented Seattle's rising grunge scene and wrote pivotal books on Jimi Hendrix and Kurt Cobain

May 7, 1957 — Aug. 9, 2024

Dean Roberts

The New Zealand singer-songwriter made ghostly music as White Winged Moth and in the band Autistic Daughters

March 24, 1975 — Aug. 10, 2024

Greg Kihn

The singer-songwriter's 1983 power-pop hit "Jeopardy" reached No. 2 on the pop chart, behind Michael Jackson's "Beat It"

July 10, 1949 — Aug. 13, 2024

Jack Russell

Singer for the hard rock band Great White

Dec. 5, 1960 — Aug. 15, 2024

BeatKing

The Houston rapper, a self-proclaimed Club Godzilla, produced several viral striptease anthems, including "Then Leave" and the platinum-selling "Thick" with DJ Chose

Nov. 24, 1984 — Aug. 15, 2024

Joe Chambers

Founding member of the psychedelic soul band The Chambers Brothers

Aug. 22, 1942 — Aug. 15, 2024

Tore Ylwizaker

Keyboardist for the experimental electronic band Ulver

Aug. 16, 1970 — Aug. 16, 2024

Bobby Hicks

Bluegrass and country music fiddler who played with Bill Monroe and Porter Wagoner

July 21, 1933 — Aug. 16, 2024

George Walker

Classical music host and producer for WFIU

March 7, 1943 — Aug. 21, 2024

Justin Chearno

Guitarist for Turing Machine and Pitchblende who later opened the Michelin-starred Brooklyn restaurant The Four Horseman with LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy

June 17, 1970 — Aug. 22, 2024

Catherine Ribeiro

The adventurous French singer made a pivot from the popular "yé-yé" scene to psychedelic prog-rock in the band Alpes

Sept. 22, 1941 — Aug. 22, 2024

Daron Beck

Vocalist and keyboardist for the synth-doom duo Pinkish Black

June 19, 1976 — Aug. 22, 2024

Russell Malone

A versatile and soulful guitarist who epitomized straight-ahead jazz guitar for his generation

Nov. 8, 1963 — Aug. 23, 2024

Steve Silberman

The journalist is best known for his work in Wired and his writing about neurodiversity, but got his start covering 1970s counterculture, including the artists Grateful Dead and David Crosby

Dec. 23, 1957 — Aug. 29, 2024

Sérgio Mendes

A musician who emerged with Brazil's bossa nova movement in the 1960s and became an ambassador for that country's music around the world

Feb. 11, 1941 — Sept. 5, 2024

Rich Homie Quan

The Atlanta rapper scored several hits in the mid-2010s, including "Lifestyle" as part of Rich Gang, but he will be remembered more for his influence on the texture of modern rap

Oct. 4, 1989 — Sept. 5, 2024

Herbie Flowers

The English bassist was a member of T. Rex and a prolific session musician, whose many credits include the iconic bass line heard on Lou Reed's "Walk on the Wild Side"

May 19, 1938 — Sept. 5, 2024

Will Jennings

Even if you don't know his name, you may well know all of the words he wrote for "My Heart Will Go On" and "Tears in Heaven"

June 27, 1944 — Sept. 6, 2024

Lucine Amara

Stalwart soprano who sang 748 performances with the Metropolitan Opera

March 1, 1925 — Sept. 6, 2024

Dan Morgenstern

The historian and critic who helmed Metronome and Downbeat believed that jazz is "America's gift to the world"

Oct. 24, 1929 — Sept. 7, 2024

Frankie Beverly

For over five decades, the R&B and funk legend kept the cookout classics coming in his band Maze

Dec. 6, 1946 — Sept. 10, 2024

José Mauro

Reissues of his two 1970s LPs renewed interest in the Brazilian pop singer's music — and laid to rest rumors of his disappearance

May 1, 1905 — Sept. 13, 2024

Tito Jackson

Big brother to Michael, singer and guitarist for the Jackson 5

Oct. 15, 1953 — Sept. 15, 2024

Roli Mosimann

Swans member and Foetus collaborator who carried on his penchant for extremity by producing records for The The and The Young Gods

Nov. 7, 1955 — Sept. 15, 2024

JD Souther

The singer-songwriter shaped the Southern California sound , penning songs performed by the Eagles and Linda Ronstadt

Nov. 2, 1945 — Sept. 17, 2024

Juan Brujo

Vocalist and co-founder of the outsized metal band Brujeria

June 28, 1968 — Sept. 18, 2024

Benny Golson

A master saxophonist revered as much for the durable standards he contributed to the jazz repertoire as for his eloquent tenor sound

Jan. 25, 1929 — Sept. 21, 2024

Paul Bakija

Guitarist for the '80s New York anarcho-punk band Reagan Youth

March 19, 1964 — Sept. 21, 2024

Cat Glover

The dancer choreographed Prince's 1987 concert film Sign o' the Times and rapped on his hit "Alphabet St."

July 24, 1964 — Sept. 24, 2024

Kris Kristofferson

A movie star and musical rebel who wrote songs about lovers, loners, boozers and a footloose pair of hitchhikers

June 22, 1936 — Sept. 28, 2024

Warren Benbow

Drummer who inaugurated James Blood Ulmer's "avant-gutbucket" jazz trio Odyssey, and who also worked with Nina Simone and Larry Willis

Dec. 22, 1951 — Sept. 29, 2024

Nell Smith

The teenaged Canadian musician had collaborated with the Flaming Lips, and was preparing to release her debut solo album in 2025

July 17, 2007 — Oct. 6, 2024

Cissy Houston

Generation-spanning gospel singer who performed with Elvis, Aretha and Van Morrison; mother to Whitney Houston

Sept. 30, 1933 — Oct. 7, 2024

Leif Segerstam

Eclectic Finnish conductor and composer of 371 symphonies

March 2, 1944 — Oct. 9, 2024

Adam Abeshouse

Thoughtful, Grammy-winning classical music producer

June 5, 1961 — Oct. 10, 2024

Jack Revill

Scottish DJ and producer who performed as Jackmaster

January 11, 1986 — Oct. 12, 2024

Ka

This Brooklyn rapper's hard-work ethic set the standard for DIY artists everywhere . His lyrical precision shone a light back on his community.

Aug. 11, 1972 — Oct. 12, 2024

Liam Payne

A singer who rose to fame as a member of the chart-topping boy band One Direction

Aug. 29, 1993 — Oct. 16, 2024

Barbara Dane

Jazz, blues and folk singer who championed social justice causes

May 12, 1927 — Oct. 20, 2024

Paul Di'Anno

Early vocalist for Iron Maiden who sang on the heavy metal band's self-titled debut and Killers

May 17, 1958 — Oct. 21, 2024

Donald Miller

Guitar mangler for the improvised noise trio Borbetomagus

May 7, 1958 — Oct. 22, 2024

Claire Daly

The beloved baritone saxophonist 's 1999 debut, Swing Low, was selected for the collection of the William J. Clinton Presidential Library & Museum

Feb. 26, 1958 — Oct. 22, 2024

DJ Clark Kent

The Brooklyn-born producer worked with Jay-Z, The Notorious B.I.G. and Mariah Carey, but will be remembered just as fondly for his mark on rap's sneaker culture

Sept. 28, 1966 — Oct. 24, 2024

Phil Lesh

The bassist and founding member of The Grateful Dead sang on some of the band's most memorable songs, including "Box of Rain"

March 15, 1940 — Oct. 25, 2024

Greg Hildebrandt

With his brother Tim, the illustrator of the Star Wars: A New Hope poster, he also worked on cover art for Black Sabbath's Mob Rules, Manilla Road's Mystification and several Trans-Siberian Orchestra albums

Jan. 23, 1939 — Oct. 31, 2024

Bob Bryar

Former drummer of My Chemical Romance, who performed on its landmark album The Black Parade

Dec. 1979 — Nov. 2024

Quincy Jones

The pop music mastermind produced hit albums for several decades, including Michael Jackson's Thriller, and composed music for The Wiz and The Color Purple

March 14, 1933 — Nov. 3, 2024

Lou Donaldson

An alto saxophonist who played a crucial role in both the development of hard bop and its evolution into soul jazz

Nov. 1, 1926 — Nov. 9, 2024

Ella Jenkins

The first lady of children's music , whose "You'll Sing A Song and I'll Sing A Song" will forever be passed down, believed in learning from the world

Aug. 6, 1924 — Nov. 9, 2024

Roy Haynes

Pioneering modern jazz drummer

March 13, 1925 — Nov. 12, 2024

Shel Talmy

American producer who shaped the Brit Beat sound with The Who and The Kinks

Aug. 11, 1937 — Nov. 13, 2024

Reese McHenry

The garage-rock singer had a voice that could puncture heaven and soothe hell

Feb. 14, 1973 — Nov. 14, 2024

Peter Sinfield

The British poet co-founded King Crimson with Robert Fripp and penned lyrics for the likes of Cher, Celine Dion and Emerson, Lake & Palmer

Dec. 27, 1943 — Nov. 14, 2024

Vic Flick

The iconic James Bond theme would be nothing without the session guitarist's rumbling sound

May 14, 1937 — Nov. 14, 2024

Dennis Bryon

Drummer for the Bee Gees during its disco years, including the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack

April 14, 1949 — Nov. 14, 2024

Aashish Khan

Indian classical musician who collaborated with Ravi Shankar and George Harrison, and produced the sumptuously cool Disco Jazz for the pop singer Rupa

Dec. 5, 1939 — Nov. 14, 2024

Charles Dumont

The songwriter worked with French artists Jaques Brel and Juliette Gréco and penned Édith Piaf's iconic "Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien"

March 26, 1929 — Nov. 18, 2024

Colin "Smiley" Peterson

Drummer who appeared on Bee Gees' late '60s albums, including Horizontal and Odessa

March 24, 1946 — Nov. 18, 2024

Saafir

Once a dancer in Digital Underground, the Oakland rapper grew to become a singular presence on the Bay Area scene

Aug. 23, 1970 — Nov. 19, 2024

Andy Paley

Producer, songwriter and rocker whose broad catalog — Madonna, Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Brian Wilson, Jonathan Richman, SpongeBob SquarePants — was playful and unique

Nov. 1, 1951 — Nov. 20, 2024

Will Cullen Hart

The Elephant 6 collective co-founder meticulously collaged psychedelic-pop symphonies in The Olivia Tremor Control and Circulatory System

June 14, 1971 — Nov. 29, 2024

Steve Alaimo

Miami-based producer, songwriter and record label owner who discovered Sam & Dave, released records by KC and the Sunshine Band

Dec. 6, 1939 — Nov. 30, 2024

Angela Alvarez

The oldest person to win best new artist at the Latin Grammys

June 13, 1927 — Dec. 6, 2024

Rashid Vally

Founder of Soultown, As-Shams and The Sun, the only Black-owned labels that operated under Apartheid

1939 — Dec. 7, 2024

Herb Robertson

Jazz trumpeter who worked with avant-garde luminaries such as Tim Berne, Satoko Fujii and Anthony Davis

Feb. 21, 1951 — Dec. 10, 2024

Martial Solal

A distinguished French pianist whose dextrous and imaginative command of the jazz language made him a trailblazer in Europe

Aug. 23, 1927 — Dec. 12, 2024

Zakir Hussain

Indian tabla player who united musicians from diverse cultures and by doing so, shaped modern world music

March 9, 1951 — Dec. 15, 2024

Dave Mallet

Alison Krauss, Pete Seeger and many others have recorded his songs, especially the folk standard "Garden Song," which John Denver performed with The Muppets

April 21, 1951 — Dec. 17, 2024

Bob "Slim" Dunlap

The beloved rock guitarist joined The Replacements from 1987-1991, and released a pair of stellar solo albums in the '90s

Aug. 14, 1951 — Dec. 18, 2024

Will Chase and Zazil Davis-Vazquez contributed research to support this story. Tom Huizenga and Sheldon Pearce contributed text. Jacob Ganz edited.

