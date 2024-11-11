© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
What song are you thankful for?

By Robin Hilton
Published November 11, 2024 at 12:01 PM EST
For Thanksgiving this year, we're asking listeners to tell us about a song they're grateful for. Maybe it's one that lifts you up, realigns your day or just reminds you of what's most important in life. We'll feature select stories and song picks on an upcoming episode of All Songs Considered.

So tell us: What's the song and what do you love about it? Record a voice memo telling us about it and email it to allsongs@npr.org. You can also tell us about it using the form below.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is the Senior Podcast Producer for NPR Music and hosts the New Music Friday episodes of All Songs Considered. He is also a composer and multi-instrumentalist whose original scores have appeared in podcasts, films, radio programs and other works. He arranged and performed the theme for NPR's Weekend All Things Considered and composed and performed its elections coverage theme. You can hear more of his music here.