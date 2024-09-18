© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Watch the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards

XPN | By Miguel Perez
Published September 18, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT

The Americana Music Association presents the 23rd annual Americana Honors & Awards, taking place in Nashville on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the famed Ryman Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CT.

This year’s show will deliver performances from award-winning legends, buzzworthy new artists and longtime fan favorites, including Blind Boys of Alabama, Brandy Clark with SistaStrings, Charles Wesley Godwin, Dave Alvin, Dwight Yoakam, Fantastic Negrito, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Jobi Riccio, Kaitlin Butts, Larkin Poe, The Milk Carton Kids, Noah Kahan, Sarah Jarosz, Shelby Lynne, Sierra Ferrell, Turnpike Troubadours, The War And Treaty, Waxahatchee with MJ Lenderman, and Wyatt Flores.

Return to this page at 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday to watch the livestream.

23rd annual Americana Honors & Awards nominees:

Artist of the Year

  • Tyler Childers
  • Charley Crockett
  • Sierra Ferrell
  • Noah Kahan
  • Allison Russell

Album of the Year

  • "Brandy Clark," Brandy Clark; produced by Brandi Carlile
  • "Rustin' in the Rain," Tyler Childers; produced by Tyler Childers & The Food Stamps
  • "The Past is Still Alive," Hurray for the Riff Raff; produced by Brad Cook
  • "Trail of Flowers," Sierra Ferrell; produced by Eddie Spears and Gary Paczosa
  • "Weathervanes," Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit; produced by Jason Isbell

Song of the Year

  • "American Dreaming," Sierra Ferrell; written by Sierra Ferrell and Melody Walker
  • "Dear Insecurity," Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile; written by Brandy Clark and Michael Pollack
  • "In Your Love," Tyler Childers; written by Tyler Childers and Geno Seale
  • "Jealous Moon," Sarah Jarosz; written by Sarah Jarosz and Daniel Tashian
  • "Right Back to It," Waxahatchee feat. MJ Lenderman; written by Katie Crutchfield

Duo/Group of the Year

  • Black Pumas
  • Larkin Poe
  • The Milk Carton Kids
  • Turnpike Troubadours
  • The War and Treaty

Emerging Act of the Year

  • Kaitlin Butts
  • Wyatt Flores
  • Charles Wesley Godwin
  • The Red Clay Strays
  • Jobi Riccio

Instrumentalist of the Year

  • Grace Bowers
  • Maddie Denton
  • Jamie Dick
  • Megan McCormick
  • Joshua Rilko

Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.