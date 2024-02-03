© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Mix Messages: Tell us about a song you put on a mixtape or playlist to woo a crush

By Robin Hilton
Published February 3, 2024 at 9:04 AM EST
iStock

We've all done it. You've got a crush, you make them a mixtape or playlist, and you include a song to telegraph your feelings, something that lets them know you're hoping this friendship turns into more.

What's the song? How did it turn out? Record a voice memo telling us all about it and email it to us: allsongs@npr.org We may use your song and story in an upcoming Valentine's Day edition of the show. (You can also just write us an email or fill out the form below, if talking isn't your thing.)

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is the Senior Podcast Producer for NPR Music and hosts the New Music Friday episodes of All Songs Considered. He is also a composer and multi-instrumentalist whose original scores have appeared in podcasts, films, radio programs and other works. He arranged and performed the theme for NPR's Weekend All Things Considered and composed and performed its elections coverage theme. You can hear more of his music here.