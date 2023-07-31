It’s been an exciting year for Cary Brothers. In addition to becoming a first time father just after writing and producing a track featuring Miley Cyrus for a Super Bowl spot, Cary recently performed his song “Stardust” in the film A Good Person, playing onscreen for Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh. His brand new single “Back To The Start” is his latest track to find it’s way into a movie, this time in the hilarious new Jennifer Lawrence comedy No Hard Feelings. Born and raised in Nashville, Cary bought his first guitar at age thirteen and has been writing songs ever since. After moving to Los Angeles and becoming a regular performer at the world-renowned Hotel Cafe,

Brothers first gained national attention when his song "Blue Eyes" was featured on the Grammy-winning, Platinum-selling Garden State soundtrack. Four of his albums have reached #1 on the iTunes Singer-Songwriter Chart, and he has become one of the most-licensed singer-songwriters in film and television with songs featured in TV shows and movies like Grey's Anatomy, The Vampire Diaries, Pretty Little Liars, and Easy A in addition to performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Late Show. He has been featured in Entertainment Weekly, USA Today, and Billboard Magazine, and he has toured worldwide with artists such as Brandi Carlile, Sara Bareilles, Imogen Heap, and Matt Nathanson. In the electronic dance music world, Brothers found global success with Tiësto on a remix of his song "Ride" as well as an original song for Tiësto's album Kaleidoscope.

Brothers' third full length indie record Bruises was released in 2018, featuring the single “Crush” which went Top 5 on KCRW’s influential “Morning Becomes Eclectic” program.

https://www.carybrothers.com/

Cary Brothers - Back To The Start.mp3 Listen • 3:28

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)

You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify