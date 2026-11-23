Lake Street Dive is back with new music, and "You're Never Around" is our latest Song of the Week. The track previews the band's upcoming ninth studio album, What About Flamingos?, due February 19 on the group's own Dive Not Drive Records. Bassist Bridget Kearney says the album is rooted in gratitude and appreciation for life's everyday moments, themes that run throughout the project.

For the first time, Lake Street Dive recorded an album live together in a room, embracing the energy and imperfections of a real performance. Produced by Philip Weinrobe and Jonathan Wilson, the collection features songs inspired by creative writing prompts exchanged among band members. Fronted by Rachael Price and known for their blend of pop, soul, jazz, and rock influences, the Boston-born, New York-based group continues to evolve while maintaining the chemistry that's made them a favorite with audiences nationwide.

https://lakestreetdive.com/

facebook.com/lakestreetdive

Lake Street Dive - You're Never Around (Album version) Listen • 2:28

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify