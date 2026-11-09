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Stream: 90.5 The Night

Song of the Week: St. Paul & The Broken Bones, "Proxy"

WBJB
Published November 9, 2026 at 8:14 AM EST
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Josh Weichman
St. Paul & The Broken Bones

For more than a decade, St. Paul & The Broken Bones have built a reputation as one of the most exciting live bands in modern soul music. Formed in Birmingham, Alabama, the group has earned fans around the world with its powerful performances, dynamic musicianship, and the unmistakable voice of Paul Janeway.

Their latest single, "Proxy," comes from the band's self-titled sixth album, a collection that balances creative exploration with a return to soulful, song-driven roots. Recorded at FAME Studios and produced by Eg White, the album draws from soul, R&B, rock, gospel, and funk influences while showcasing the band's continued evolution. Download "Proxy" from St. Paul & The Broken Bones as this week's Song of the Week at 90.5 The Night.

St Paul & The Broken Bones - Proxy

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify
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