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Dragonflies Bring Us This Week's Song of the Week

WBJB
Published November 2, 2026 at 12:32 AM EST
Nigel Godrich and Dhani Harrison
Mereki Beach
Nigel Godrich and Dhani Harrison

When longtime friends Dhani Harrison and Nigel Godrich started making music together, they had no agenda beyond seeing what might happen. What began as a creative friendship soon evolved into Dragonflies, a new band built on shared influences, experimentation, and a natural musical chemistry.

Their debut single, "Setting Sun," showcases the collaborative spirit behind the project. Working out of Godrich's Brixton studio, the pair quickly generated ideas using tape loops, improvisation, and a willingness to push each other into new territory. Harrison says the experience challenged him creatively, while Godrich credits Harrison's openness for making the writing process feel exciting and spontaneous.

https://www.dhaniharrison.com/dragonflies

Dragonflies - Setting Sun

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify
Song of the Week