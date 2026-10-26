Fatales Bring Cinematic Dream Pop to the Song of the Week

New York City duo Fatales pair vocalist Kaelin Kost and guitarist-producer David Pattillo to create what they call “epic western,” a cinematic blend of dream pop, rock, and Americana influences. Their latest single, “Voices,” balances Kost’s intimate vocal performance against Pattillo’s driving guitar work, creating a powerful contrast that fuels the song’s emotional core.

Both artists bring established musical backgrounds to the project. Kost previously found success as a solo artist, while Pattillo is known for his work with the alt-rock band Strange Majik. Together, they have developed a distinctive sound that continues to evolve on “Voices,” our Song of the Week.

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https://fatales.bandcamp.com/

Fatales - Voices Listen • 3:42

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