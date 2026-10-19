Download Greg Freeman's "Indu" as This Week's Song of the Week

Greg Freeman is back with new music just as momentum continues to build around his acclaimed 2025 album Burnover. Following widespread critical praise and recognition from major music publications, Freeman quickly turned his attention to new material, channeling a period of personal and professional change into a fresh collection of songs.

The result is "Indu," a track from his upcoming album All Set The Bone. Freeman describes the new record as a reflection of upheaval, tension, and transformation, drawing from experiences that included relocating from his longtime home in Vermont and committing to music full-time. "Indu" offers another glimpse into the vivid storytelling and distinctive songwriting that have made Freeman one of the most compelling emerging voices in independent music.

https://greg-freeman.net/

Greg Freeman - Indu Listen • 4:21

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