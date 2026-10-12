Maggie Rose Finds Her Groove with “Weekend Lover”

Maggie Rose has spent more than a decade developing a sound that brings together soul, pop, R&B and Americana, and that work has been earning some major recognition. Her 2024 album No One Gets Out Alive and 2025 single “Poison In My Well” brought back-to-back Grammy nominations, while the Americana Music Association nominated her for Emerging Act of the Year in 2025.

Her latest chapter is Half Moon, an album that Rose describes as arriving at a point when her voice and songwriting have evolved enough to fully express who she is as an artist. “Weekend Lover” offers a taste of that record’s soulful, expansive sound.

https://www.maggierosemusic.com/

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Maggie Rose - Weekend Lover Listen • 3:06

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