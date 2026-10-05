SNACKTIME Brings the Groove with “Can’t Imagine Why You’d Stay”

Philadelphia septet SNACKTIME has built its reputation around a sense of community, high-energy performances and a sound made for bringing people together. The band got its start playing free shows in Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square in 2020 before growing into a nationally recognized act, touring with Portugal. The Man, Fitz and The Tantrums and Electric Guest, and appearing at festivals including Boston Calling, Roots Picnic, Newport Folk and Lollapalooza.

Now SNACKTIME is looking ahead to its debut album, due in 2027, with the new single “Can’t Imagine Why You’d Stay.” The song arrives during a busy stretch for the band that has included its first headline tour, signing with Thirty Tigers, touring with Devon Gilfillian and an appearance at 90.5 The Night’s Songwriters On The Beach.

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SNACKTIME - Can't Imagine Why You'd Stay Listen • 3:51

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