Interpol Looks Beyond the Familiar with “See Out Loud”

After more than two decades together, Interpol doesn’t need to reinvent itself to find someplace new to go.

That sense of exploration runs through the band’s new music. Paul Banks, Daniel Kessler and Sam Fogarino have spent nearly three decades developing a creative relationship built heavily on instinct. Kessler often brings in songs assembled largely on his own, leaving Banks to find the melodies and words that fit into the spaces he creates. It’s a process that has helped give Interpol its unmistakable identity while still leaving room for the unexpected.

That willingness to follow an idea somewhere unfamiliar is part of the landscape surrounding “See Out Loud.” Rather than simply revisiting the tension and atmosphere that have long defined Interpol, the band is stretching those qualities into new shapes. It’s still unmistakably Interpol, but there’s a sense that the boundaries have moved.

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Interpol - See Out Loud Listen • 3:39

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