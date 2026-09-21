The Womack Sisters’ “Chauffeur” Is Our Song of the Week

This week’s Song of the Week comes from a family with some extraordinary musical roots. The Womack Sisters, Kucha, Zeimani and BG Womack, are the granddaughters of Sam Cooke and nieces of Bobby Womack. They grew up surrounded by music, singing behind their parents, Zekkariyas and Zeriiya, formerly known as Womack & Womack, while traveling around the world.

Now, The Womack Sisters are stepping into the spotlight with music of their own. Their self-titled 2026 debut album draws on the soul tradition that shaped their family while giving each sister room to establish her own voice. The album was released August 14 on Daptone Records, and “Chauffeur” is your Song of the Week.

https://www.thewomacksisters.com/

facebook.com/thewomacksisters/

The Womack Sisters - Chauffeur Listen • 4:36

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