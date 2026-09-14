EELS Return with the Reflective New Single "Cap In Hand"

E (Mark Oliver Everett) and EELS are back with "Cap In Hand," the first glimpse of the band's upcoming album. The bittersweet track follows a narrator coming to terms with past mistakes and trying to make things right, delivering a mix of honesty, vulnerability, and hope. With its warm melody and lived-in perspective, the song showcases the thoughtful songwriting that has made EELS one of alternative music's most distinctive voices.

According to E, the song was intentionally crafted to sound worn and weathered, reflecting the experience of someone seeking redemption after recognizing their failures. "Cap In Hand" sets the tone for an album that explores life's victories, disappointments, and the unexpected gratitude that comes from simply making it this far. It's a poignant and memorable return from a band that continues to find beauty in life's imperfections.

https://www.eelstheband.com/

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EELS - Cap In Hand Listen • 3:32

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