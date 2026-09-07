American Aquarium Reflect on Resilience with "History Repeats Itself"

After 20 years, 20 albums, and more than 4,000 shows, American Aquarium continue to find new ways to connect with listeners. Their latest song, "History Repeats Itself," comes from the new album New Ways to Lose, produced by Grammy-winning producer Shooter Jennings. Recorded during an intensive 10-day session in Los Angeles, the album captures the band's trademark blend of heartfelt songwriting and full-band rock and roll energy.

Led by frontman BJ Barham, American Aquarium have spent two decades building their career on their own terms. New Ways to Lose explores themes ranging from the struggles facing small-town America to the search for connection and perseverance through life's setbacks. "History Repeats Itself" showcases the band's ability to pair thoughtful storytelling with a powerful musical punch, reinforcing why they've become one of the most respected acts in modern Americana.

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American Aquarium - History Repeats Itself Listen • 3:01

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