Megasound Channels Early 2000s Energy on “Supersize”

Megasound brings together three longtime friends from the indie music world with a shared appreciation for the bold guitar-driven sounds that shaped their musical upbringing. The group was born from years of friendship between Kerry Alexander and Chris Hoge of Bad Bad Hats and Elana Carroll, better known as Party Nails. After touring together and sharing the stage for a memorable cover of “Pretend to Be Nice” from Josie and the Pussycats, the idea for a new band began to take shape.

That spark eventually became Megasound, a project built around the joy of making loud, fun rock and roll. Their latest track, “Supersize,” reflects the band's love of early 2000s alternative rock while also touching on themes inspired by their experiences navigating the music industry. Despite those underlying ideas, the song’s driving energy and infectious spirit make one thing clear: Megasound is here to have fun.

https://www.megasoundband.com/

facebook.com/megasoundband/

Megasound - Supersize Listen • 3:27

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