Lost Leaders and Samantha Fish Reimagine Butch Walker's "Maybe It's Just Me"

Lost Leaders, the project led by Lumineers bassist Byron Isaacs and longtime collaborator Peter Cole, have joined forces with acclaimed blues and roots artist Samantha Fish for a powerful new version of Butch Walker's "Maybe It's Just Me." The track serves as the second single from the upcoming soundtrack to the film RUN, blending Americana, rock, and roots influences into a heartfelt reinterpretation of the original song.

Fish brings her signature intensity and soulful vocal delivery to the recording. A multiple Blues Music Award winner and two-time Grammy nominee, she continues to be one of the most celebrated performers in contemporary roots music. The collaboration also shines a spotlight on RUN, a film shot throughout Monmouth County and based on the novel Plain Jane by Monmouth Beach resident Barrie Levitt Knee. Together, Lost Leaders and Samantha Fish deliver a moving performance that honors the spirit of the original while making it entirely their own.

facebook.com/lostleadersband/

facebook.com/samanthafishmusic

instagram.com/runmovie2026/

Lost Leaders (feat Samantha Fish) - Maybe It's Just Me Listen • 3:22

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify