Rostam Blends Americana and Persian Roots on “Back Of A Truck”

GRAMMY-winning recording artist, songwriter, producer, and composer Rostam returns with “Back Of A Truck,” the latest single from his forthcoming album American Stories. The track showcases Rostam’s signature blend of thoughtful songwriting and rich instrumentation, with the artist contributing acoustic guitar, piano, drums, and percussion throughout the project.

American Stories draws from both Americana traditions and the Persian musical influences of Rostam’s upbringing. The result is a deeply personal collection of songs that reflect on identity, culture, and life in America. “Back Of A Truck” offers an early look at an album that seamlessly weaves together those influences into a sound that is uniquely Rostam.

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Rostam - Back Of A Truck Listen • 3:30

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