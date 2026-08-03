Personal Trainer’s “Moping” Is 90.5 The Night’s Song of the Week

Personal Trainer returns with “Moping,” our latest Song of the Week. The Dutch indie rock outfit continues to blend sharp songwriting with creative musical ideas, delivering a song that reflects the realities of life as a musician while embracing the joy of making music.

According to frontman Willem Smit, “Moping” centers on getting stuck in your own loop, both lyrically and musically. Inspired by artists including Bill Callahan, Callahan & Witscher, and They Might Be Giants, the track uses subtle rhythmic twists to create a sense of constant forward motion. Despite its self-reflective themes, the song is rooted in the idea of music as a dependable creative outlet and safe haven. Download “Moping” and experience the thoughtful, inventive sound that continues to make Personal Trainer one of indie rock’s most engaging bands.

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Personal Trainer - Moping Listen • 2:49

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify