Grace Cummings Charges Ahead With “I’m Not Crazy” as 90.5 The Night’s Song of the Week

Grace Cummings continues her rise from acclaimed Australian artist to international standout with “I’m Not Crazy,” our latest Song of the Week. The track comes from her fourth album, Bloodhorse!, produced by GRAMMY-nominated producer Jonathan Wilson. Following the critical success of 2024’s Ramona, Cummings returns with a collection of songs that explore pain, imagination, self-acceptance and transformation.

Built around themes of resilience and vulnerability, Bloodhorse! finds Cummings balancing beauty and intensity in equal measure. Her unmistakable voice and fearless songwriting are front and center on “I’m Not Crazy,” a song that showcases the emotional power that has made her one of Australia’s most celebrated contemporary artists. Download the Song of the Week and experience one of music’s most distinctive new voices.

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Grace Cummings - I'm Not Crazy Listen • 3:12

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify