Michigander's "Freaking Out" Is This Week's Song of the Week

After spending nearly a decade building a loyal following through a steady stream of singles and EPs, Jason Singer finally reached a major milestone with his 2025 self-titled debut album as Michigander. Rather than treating the record as a finish line, Singer used it as motivation to keep writing, exploring the questions that come after achieving a long-held goal.

That perspective is at the heart of "Freaking Out," a standout track from Over Before You Know It. Blending sharp songwriting with irresistible indie-rock energy, the song captures the tension between striving for more and appreciating what you've already accomplished. It's a relatable reminder that growth isn't about having all the answers—it's about learning to enjoy the journey while continuing to move forward.

https://www.michiganderband.com/

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Michigander - Freaking Out Listen • 3:03

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