All Them Witches Return With the Expansive The Welterweight

Since forming in Nashville in 2012, All Them Witches have become one of rock's most distinctive and hard-to-categorize bands. Drawing from blues, psychedelia, hard rock, and experimental influences, the quartet has steadily built a loyal audience through albums including Lightning at the Door, Dying Surfer Meets His Maker, Sleeping Through the War, and Nothing as the Ideal. Their reputation has grown through major festival appearances and tours alongside artists such as Mastodon, Primus, and Ghost.

After more than five years between full-length releases, the band returned with House of Mirrors, their seventh studio album and first for BMG. The collection showcases the group's signature balance of crushing heaviness, expansive melodies, and exploratory musicianship. The Welterweight highlights everything longtime fans have come to expect from All Them Witches—immersive atmospheres, powerful performances, and a sound that continues to evolve while remaining uniquely their own.

https://www.allthemwitches.org/

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All Them Witches - The Welterweight Listen • 4:19

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