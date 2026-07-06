Philadelphia's Adam Weiner has spent more than 15 years leading Low Cut Connie, earning acclaim for his energetic performances, sharp songwriting, and unwavering devotion to rock and roll. Along the way, the band has attracted fans ranging from President Barack Obama to Elton John and Bruce Springsteen, while Weiner's work has been featured by NPR, Rolling Stone, The New Yorker, and national television audiences.

Now Low Cut Connie returns with Livin in the USA, the band's eighth studio album, arriving July 3. Following the success of the documentary ART DEALERS, the new release showcases Weiner's latest chapter as a songwriter and performer. Listeners can download the title track, Livin in the USA, as this week's Song of the Week and discover why Low Cut Connie remains one of the most compelling voices in contemporary rock and roll.

https://lowcutconnie.com

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Low Cut Connie - Oh Yeah Listen • 3:56

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify