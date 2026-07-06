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Stream: 90.5 The Night

Low Cut Connie Returns With Livin in the USA

WBJB
Published July 6, 2026 at 2:05 AM EDT
Danny Clinch photographing Low Cut Connie on December 21st 2025 in Asbury Park New Jersey.
Danny Clinch
Danny Clinch photographing Low Cut Connie on December 21st 2025 in Asbury Park New Jersey.

Philadelphia's Adam Weiner has spent more than 15 years leading Low Cut Connie, earning acclaim for his energetic performances, sharp songwriting, and unwavering devotion to rock and roll. Along the way, the band has attracted fans ranging from President Barack Obama to Elton John and Bruce Springsteen, while Weiner's work has been featured by NPR, Rolling Stone, The New Yorker, and national television audiences.

Now Low Cut Connie returns with Livin in the USA, the band's eighth studio album, arriving July 3. Following the success of the documentary ART DEALERS, the new release showcases Weiner's latest chapter as a songwriter and performer. Listeners can download the title track, Livin in the USA, as this week's Song of the Week and discover why Low Cut Connie remains one of the most compelling voices in contemporary rock and roll.

https://lowcutconnie.com
facebook.com/lowcutconnie

Low Cut Connie - Oh Yeah

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify
Song of the Week