Pete Yorn Reflects on Life’s Duality in “All The Beauty”

New Jersey native Pete Yorn is marking a milestone moment in his career with the announcement of his 11th studio album, All The Beauty, arriving July 24. The release follows the 25th anniversary of his breakthrough debut musicforthemorningafter, underscoring a career that has continually evolved while holding onto its signature sound. The new album is the third collaboration with producer Jackson Phillips (Day Wave), continuing a creative partnership that began with Caretakers in 2019 and carried through Hawaii in 2022.

The title track, “All The Beauty,” sets the tone for the record with its jangly, guitar-driven energy and introspective message. The song explores the tension between the beauty and hardship that surround us every day, and the struggle to make sense of both. As Yorn turns inward on this project, the music reflects a sense of growth—embracing the present, honoring the past, and finding clarity after chaos.

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Pete Yorn - All The Beauty Listen • 3:57

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