Caroline Rose Finally Unleashes Fan Favorite “Yip Yip Yow”

For more than a decade, “Yip Yip Yow” has lived in the mythology of Caroline Rose’s live shows — a chaotic, electric track that never made it into an official release. That changes now, as Rose finally unveils a studio version that captures the same raw, raucous energy fans have held onto for years.

Written 10 years ago, the song reflects Rose’s feelings of displacement and not quite fitting into the world around them. With its fusion of psychobilly, alt-country, pop, and rock — and a spirit that sits somewhere between The Gun Club and Britney Spears — “Yip Yip Yow” reinforces Rose’s reputation as a fearless, genre-defying artist committed to carving out their own creative space.

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Caroline Rose - Yip Yip Yow Listen • 2:46

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