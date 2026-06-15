The Mountain Goats Turn Sharp Wit Into Reflection on “Charlie Sheen Reaches Out To The Feds”

The Mountain Goats return with “Charlie Sheen Reaches Out To The Feds,” a standout track that captures John Darnielle’s signature mix of storytelling, wit, and emotional depth. On the surface, it’s clever and contemporary, but beneath that is a meditation on time, memory, and the way the past reshapes itself as it drifts further away.

The song is part of an album reflecting on the 70s, 80s, and 90s — decades filtered through personal experience and shifting perspective. With contributions from a wide range of musicians and recorded at the iconic Sear Sound in Manhattan, the project balances bright instrumentation with introspective themes, reminding listeners that even the most upbeat moments can carry a deeper edge.

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the Mountain Goats - Charlie Sheen Reaches Out to the Feds Listen • 3:12

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