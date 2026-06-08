Kurt Vile’s “Chance To Bleed” Channels Philly Roots Into a High-Energy Rager

Kurt Vile’s latest single “Chance To Bleed” is more than just a new track — it’s a reflection on where it all began. Drawing from his early days in Philadelphia’s underground music scene, the song captures the grit, camaraderie, and creative freedom that shaped his sound. It’s part of his new album, which Vile describes as a deeply personal project, calling it his “bringing it all back home to Philly” record.

The track itself bursts with energy, blending Vile’s signature laid-back style with a more urgent, electric drive. Featuring contributions from longtime friends and underground veterans like Greg Cartwright, Natalie Hoffman, and Ethan Buckler, “Chance To Bleed” celebrates the enduring spirit of DIY rock. With its dual-guitar attack and nods to lo-fi roots, it’s both a tribute to the past and a reminder that Vile’s connection to his hometown continues to fuel his music.

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Kurt Vile - Chance to Bleed Listen • 4:56

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