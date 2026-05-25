Modest Mouse Collapse Time on “Picking Dragons’ Pockets”

There’s a long-standing theory in physics suggesting that time isn’t linear — that past, present, and future all exist simultaneously. It’s a concept that feels abstract until you hear “Picking Dragons’ Pockets,” the latest track from Modest Mouse. The song offers a preview of An Eraser and a Maze, an album that captures the band in a state of constant motion, pulling together threads from every era of their career.

Rather than revisiting old sounds, Modest Mouse create something that feels fully alive in the moment. “Picking Dragons’ Pockets” blends their signature unpredictability with a sense of evolution, making it less about nostalgia and more about coexistence — where everything they’ve been and everything they’re becoming meet in a single track.

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Modest Mouse - Picking Dragons' Pockets Listen • 3:54

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