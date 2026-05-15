Goose Push Boundaries with “Good2B” from BIG MODERN!

Goose continue their ascent with “Good2B,” a standout track from their ambitious new album BIG MODERN!. Known for their improvisational roots and genre-spanning approach, the band leans into a dynamic fusion of pop, rock, and experimental textures, delivering a sound that feels both immediate and expansive.

The song reflects the push and pull of modern life—its overstimulation, excitement, and underlying tension—captured through soaring guitar work and infectious rhythm. As part of a 15-track collection, “Good2B” showcases Goose’s ability to evolve while staying grounded in musical ingenuity, offering listeners a vivid snapshot of a band pushing into bold new territory.

Goose - Good2B Listen • 4:10

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