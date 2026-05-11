Deer Tick Returns With “Mary Singletary,” a Gritty First Look at Coin‑O‑Matic

Providence‑bred Deer Tick returns this summer with its ninth studio album, Coin‑O‑Matic, due out June 5. Named after the former Atwells Avenue headquarters of the Patriarca Crime Family, the album draws deeply from the city’s once‑seedy reputation and the characters who shaped it, blending local history with universal themes.

The first single, “Mary Singletary,” sets the tone with vivid storytelling and dark humor. Singer John McCauley describes it as a paranoid teenage love song steeped in Catholic imagery — touching on confession, altar boys, interfaith relationships, and the lingering weight of guilt. It’s classic Deer Tick: nostalgic, sharp‑edged, and packed with the kind of hooks longtime fans know well.

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Deer Tick - Mary Singletary Listen • 3:51

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