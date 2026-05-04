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Stream: 90.5 The Night

Kevin Morby Opens the Next Chapter with “Javelin”

WBJB
Published May 4, 2026 at 12:12 AM EDT
Kevin Morby
Chantal Anderson
Kevin Morby

Kevin Morby returns with “Javelin,” the lead single from his forthcoming album Little Wide Open, due May 15 and produced by Aaron Dessner. Written amid constant motion, the song captures the emotional pull of love stretched across highways and time zones, pairing Morby’s direct, vulnerable writing with a sweeping sense of movement and longing.

Featuring Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso, “Javelin” elevates intimacy into something expansive, with her vocals drifting between harmony and spotlight. The track introduces Little Wide Open as Morby’s most personal release yet, continuing his reflective body of work while pointing toward a future that feels uncertain, open, and inevitable.

https://www.kevinmorby.com/LWO/home
facebook.com/kevinrobertmorby

Kevin Morby - Javelin

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