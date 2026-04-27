Toadies Strip It Down on Their Rawest Track Yet, “The Charmer”

Nearly four decades in, Toadies are still chasing the sound that first made them dangerous. Formed in Fort Worth, Texas in 1989, the band cracked the alternative rock mainstream with their platinum debut Rubberneck and the enduring hit “Possum Kingdom,” blending punk tension with Southern grit and classic rock swagger.

Their eighth album, The Charmer, finds Toadies circling back to their core instincts. Recorded live in the studio with producer Steve Albini, the sessions captured the band playing together in real time, amps blaring and tape rolling. The result is a record — and a title track — that sounds immediate, unfiltered, and unmistakably Toadies. The band brings that same energy to the Stone Pony on May 23 as part of their 2026 tour.

https://thetoadies.com/

https://www.facebook.com/ToadiesBand

Toadies - The Charmer Listen • 3:20

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