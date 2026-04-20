The Afghan Whigs Bring Dark Groove and Grit on Song of the Week

Forty years after first emerging from Cincinnati, The Afghan Whigs remain a band driven by instinct, intensity, and emotional weight. House Of I captures that restless energy, blending sharp rock muscle with the deep‑soul influences that have always set the group apart from their peers. It’s a track that feels both immediate and hard‑earned.

Co‑founder Greg Dulli has often said that writing and performing with this band still feels surreal decades later, and that passion is all over House Of I. The song stands as proof that The Afghan Whigs continue to evolve without sanding down their edges, delivering music that thrives in shadow and volume alike.

https://theafghanwhigs.com/

https://www.facebook.com/TheAfghanWhigsOfficial

The Afghan Whigs - House of I Listen • 3:05

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify