MT Jones Brings Timeless Soul to Song of the Week with “I Don’t Understand”

After a breakthrough year that saw him playing sold‑out venues across the UK, MT Jones continues to build momentum with “I Don’t Understand,” a song rooted in timeless soul influences and honest emotion. Raised busking on the streets of Chester, Jones has developed a sound that draws from ’60s and ’70s greats while embracing modern R&B and jazz textures.

Critics have praised the balance of vulnerability and strength in Jones’ vocals, comparing his warmth and depth to classic soul voices while noting his distinctly modern approach. From recent U.S. headline dates in Los Angeles and Brooklyn to an upcoming European tour with St. Paul & The Broken Bones, “I Don’t Understand” captures an artist stepping confidently into the spotlight.

https://mt-jones.com/

https://www.instagram.com/mtjonesmusic

MT Jones - I Don't Understand Listen • 3:34

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify