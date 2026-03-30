Buffalo Traffic Jam Strikes an Emotional Nerve with “Fool’s Gold”

Buffalo Traffic Jam’s latest release, “Fool’s Gold,” captures the duo’s signature blend of raw acoustic warmth and emotional storytelling. Built on tight harmonies and a steady, unpolished folk foundation, the track reflects the spacious landscapes and introspective spirit that first shaped the band in Bozeman, Montana.

Frankie Cassidy and Nathan Ross have grown steadily since their debut EP, carving out a space where modern folk meets timeless atmosphere. “Fool’s Gold” continues that trajectory—a song that feels both grounded and searching, offering listeners a quiet moment to sink into its depth.

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Buffalo Traffic Jam - Fools Gold Listen • 3:17

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