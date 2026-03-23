King Tuff Reclaims His Raw Spark on “Twisted On A Train”

King Tuff’s new track “Twisted On A Train” marks a return to the raw, loud energy that first defined his sound. After exploring more reflective spaces on recent albums, he found himself craving something that felt alive again. Pulling his old Tascam 388 out of storage, he discovered that the moment he hit record, everything clicked back into place.

The song came together quickly, written and recorded in just a few hours. That immediacy—far from the endless tweaking he’d been doing on a computer—reminded him of the joy in capturing a performance as it happens. “Twisted On A Train” is a blast of fresh air and a reset, reconnecting King Tuff with the spirit that first sparked his music.

King Tuff - Twisted On A Train Listen • 3:47

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