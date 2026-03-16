AVTT/PTTN Unveil “Received,” Their First Collaborative Single

AVTT/PTTN brings together Scott Avett, Seth Avett, and Mike Patton — three musicians who discovered a shared creative wavelength almost by accident. None of them clearly remembers how the collaboration began: a letter, a podcast conversation, or just mutual admiration. What mattered was the connection that followed. Through regular communication, an album slowly took shape.

The trio approached the project as equal partners, each contributing without overpowering the others. Their record opens with “Dark Night of My Soul,” built on gentle fingerpicked guitar and a velvety three‑part harmony that blends their distinct voices into one. That interplay continues across the album, where their styles lock together with surprising ease for first‑time collaborators.

“Received,” the featured single, captures the spirit of the project. It’s warm, textured, and shaped by the mix of acoustic roots and experimental edge that each member brings. The result is a track that feels both familiar and entirely new — the sound of three artists finding the middle ground between their musical worlds.

https://mikepatton.bandcamp.com/album/avtt-pttn

AVTT_PTTN - Received Listen • 3:44

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