Endearments Explore Heartbreak on New Single “Real Deal”
Endearments introduce “Real Deal,” the first single from their upcoming debut full‑length, An Always Open Door. The track centers on the quiet collapse of a relationship, unfolding in a saturated blend of layered guitars and driving rhythms. Its emotional tension builds toward a stark, revealing refrain that captures the moment someone realizes they’ve become secondary to another person’s desires.
The band’s sound draws from 80s synthpop, late‑90s emo, and modern indie rock, creating a style that’s both nostalgic and forward‑leaning. Their new material amplifies the lush instrumentation and heartfelt lyricism that have earned them a loyal following in Brooklyn’s competitive music scene.
“Real Deal” offers a glimpse into a record that expands their sonic palette while staying grounded in intimate storytelling.
