The New Pornographers Return with the Luminous Single “Votive”

The New Pornographers return with “Votive,” a spacious and atmospheric new single built around A.C. Newman’s mandolin lines and a dynamic refrain shared with Kathryn Calder. The track opens with soft synths and keys before expanding into a vivid, full-band arrangement.

“Votive” also arrives with an animated video created by Michael Arthur, drawing visual inspiration from the song’s lyrical snapshots. The band continues to evolve its sound while holding onto the tight, melodic songwriting that has defined their work over ten studio albums.

For the recording of their upcoming release, the group brought in renowned session drummer Charley Drayton, whose steady, expressive playing adds new character to the music. Longtime collaborators including Neko Case, Kathryn Calder, John Collins, and Todd Fancey round out the lineup, with Josh Wells set to join as touring drummer this spring.

https://www.thenewpornographers.com/

facebook.com/thenewpornographers

The New Pornographers - Votive

