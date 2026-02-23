Fantastic Cat Roll In with “Donnie Takes The Bus” as Song of the Week

Fantastic Cat’s latest single, “Donnie Takes The Bus,” continues the band’s tradition of blending sharp songwriting with a playful, free‑spirited edge. Known for trading vocals and instruments on nearly every song, the quartet channels the loose, electric feel of their live shows into a track that’s both ramshackle and irresistibly melodic.

The song comes from their new release Cat Out Of Hell, a project the band produced themselves alongside mixing engineer D. James Goodwin. The album pushes their sound into richer, more adventurous territory while keeping the wit and warmth that have defined them since their debut. “Donnie Takes The Bus” captures that balance perfectly, offering a glimpse into a band that thrives on unpredictability and chemistry.

